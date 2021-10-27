DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko and Ex Elena Samodanova Finalize Divorce Nearly 1 Year After Announcing Split

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and ex Elena Samodanova have finalized their divorce, nearly one year after their split.

A judge signed off on the former couple's divorce judgement on Oct. 22, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Savchenko, 38, and Samodanova, 37, will share joint custody of daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 4, and neither has requested spousal support, per the documents.

"My number one priority right now and always will be my daughters, and making this divorce have as minimal an effect on them as possible," Savchenko said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Sometimes relationships don't work out and this is one of those times. Elena and I agreed to work together to end the marriage with grace and be amicable to one another."

"As co-parents we commit to protect our girls from our differences, to support their relationships with each other and to continue to put their growth and development first," he added in the statement, which was first reported by Us Weekly.

A rep for Samodanova did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

In addition to their custody agreement, the divorce judgement notes that Samodanova will maintain ownership of Pro Dance L.A., the dance studio she opened with her ex. Savchenko, meanwhile, is selling their former Los Angeles home and will pay Samodanova $291,430 (in monthly installments of $2,800) upon its sale.

The two professional dancers first announced their split last November after 14 years of marriage.

At the time, Samodanova publicly accused Savchenko of "ongoing infidelity" and having "a recent inappropriate relationship." The DWTS star, however, repeatedly denied those claims.

"I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever," he told Entertainment Tonight in December. "This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up. All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Since then, he has been open about maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship with Samodanova. In March, Savchenko told ET that the duo was trying to keep things "fun" for the kids amid the divorce.

"We're trying to move on, we're friends, we're co-parenting together, we're on great terms," he said. "Co-parenting is fun. We made it a lot of fun for the kids."

He then shared how he explained the situation to his oldest daughter.