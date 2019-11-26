DWTS Host Erin Andrews Defends Her Reserved Reaction to Hannah Brown's Win: 'Give Me a Break'

Erin Andrews is defending her reaction to Hannah Brown‘s Dancing with the Stars win.

On Monday night’s season 28 finale of the ABC reality dancing competition series, Brown, 25, beat fellow finalists Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina and Kel Mitchell for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. After Alaina took fourth place and Brooke secured the third position, audiences watched in anticipation to see if Brown or Mitchell would be crowned champion. Ultimately, the Bachelorette star and her pro partner Alan Bersten were declared the winners.

As soon as Brown was named the winner, one of the cameras recorded a wide angle of the ballroom, which captured Andrews standing with an expressionless face.

When one Twitter user tweeted “Oooooo @ErinAndrews looked less than impressed with the outcome of #DWTS,” Andrews was quick to defend her facial expression.

“Give me a break. YOU CAN’T WIN IN THIS SITUATION. I’m standing next to the couple that just got second place,” Andrews, 41, tweeted Monday night. “And if I had cheered, you’d be killing me for going against the Kel, Lauren, and Ally. Not that serious people!”

Give me a break. YOU CAN’T WIN IN THIS SITUATION. I’m standing next to the couple that just got second place. And if I had cheered, you’d be killing me for going against the Kel, Lauren, and Ally. Not that serious people! https://t.co/ocRWTbAtnJ — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 26, 2019

In response to a second tweet, which was deleted, Andrews argued that had she cheered for Brown’s win, she also would have been criticized, too.

“Ahahahah you don’t get it. In this day and age, we can’t say a thing. You’ll get killed no matter what. I have to look dead into the camera bc people are threatening you don’t like a contestant,” wrote Andrews.

“Sad, taken the fun out of it! Cheers!” she concluded.

Ahahahah you don’t get it. In this day and age, we can’t say a thing. You’ll get killed no matter what. I have to look dead into the camera bc people are threatening you don’t like a contestant. Sad, taken the fun out of it! Cheers! https://t.co/hVdb3DnD68 — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 26, 2019

Although Andrews feels obligated to appear neutral anytime a DWTS winner is revealed, Brown’s Bachelor Nation family certainly didn’t hold back on showering her with congratulatory messages.

Several stars from the franchise flooded the season 15 Bachelorette’s Instagram post about the win.

“Congrats!” wrote Bachelor in Paradise star Blake Horstmann. “So well deserved!!!!”

“Congratulations girl!!!” wrote season 1 Bachelorette Trista Sutter, who competed on the inaugural season of DWTS in 2005.

“Yay!!!! Soooo happy for you!” wrote season 9 Bachelorette Desiree (Hartsock) Siegfried.

Added season 8 Bachelorette Emily Maynard, “So so proud of you lady!”

Two of Brown’s fellow contestants from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor also sent their well wishes.

“Girl…what a YEAR!!!” Elyse Dehlbom wrote. “Congratulations on tonight and everything that you have overcome and Lizzo’d your way through this past year! Wishing you a week of sleep and a lifetime of happiness and more opportunities!”

“AHH CONGRATS!” Caitlin Clemmens added. “You’re amazing you deserved every ounce of this!”

“The only acceptable ending,” former Bachelor producer Elan Gale wrote.

