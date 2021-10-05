Derek Hough's absence marks the third time a season 30 cast member has missed a live appearance due a COVID-related reason after Peloton star Cody Rigsby and his pro partner Cheryl Burke

DWTS: Derek Hough Misses Week 3 'Out of an Abundance of Caution' Due to 'Potential COVID Exposure'

Derek Hough was missing from the judges' panel on Dancing with the Stars.

At the top of Monday's week 3 show, which was a Britney Spears-themed night, host Tyra Banks announced that Hough, 36, was not present in the ballroom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," Banks said.

"Due to a potential COVID exposure and an abundance of caution, Derek has elected to sit out this taping of DWTS," ABC said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Then, the camera panned to the three original judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. (Hough joined as a judge for the show's 29th season, competed as a pro 17 seasons and won the mirrorball trophy six times.)

In addition to being a DWTS judge, Hough has been traveling back and forth to Los Angeles from Las Vegas where he has been performing his new show, Derek Hough: No Limit, at The Venetian.

Hough's Sunday show in Vegas was canceled, according to a Ticketmaster release.

Derek Hough is seen backstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Isaac Brekken/Getty

Hough's absence marks the third time a season 30 cast member has missed a live appearance. Peloton star Cody Rigsby and his pro partner Cheryl Burke both missed a week 2 appearance after Burke publicly announced her breakthrough COVID case.

Instead of a live performance, the judges and the audience watched their taped rehearsal at the DWTS practice studio which was filmed "before Burke's positive COVID test" was known.

Then days later, Rigsby shared the news of his breakthrough COVID case on social media. For their week 3 performance, Burke and Rigsby will be performing virtually and separately as they recover from their COVID diagnosis.

The pair's dance will be the first-ever remote performance in the ABC franchise's history.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.