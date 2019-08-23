New DWTS Contestant Kel Mitchell Drops His Daughter Allure Off at College: 'So Proud'

Kel Mitchell‘s little girl is off to college!

The newly announced Dancing with the Stars contestant, 40, saw his middle child, Allure, off to college this week, where she “officially” began her first day of classes on Friday.

“First day of college! Class started today and she is officially a college student! So proud!” the actor captioned the father-daughter selfie on campus, with Allure sporting a black backpack and a gorgeous smile.

“Enjoy this next chapter princess you got this! ❤️💪🏾#proudDad #collegestudent #Mitchellgirls,” he added.

The excited father continued to share more from his daughter’s first day on his Instagram Story, showing off Allure’s dorm room and greeting her friendly roommates.

Image zoom Kel Mitchell (R) and daughter Allure Kel Mitchell/Instagram

Image zoom Allure Mitchell Kel Mitchell/Instagram

Mitchell — who’s also dad to daughter Wisdom, 2, and son Lyric, 20 — is selective about posting photos of his children on social media. But like many a proud parent, he can’t resist showing off their hard-earned achievements!

In May, the All That executive producer shared a photo slideshow from the 17-year-old’s high-school graduation in addition to a video of the moment she got her diploma. The graduate was dressed in her white cap and gown as she walked across the stage amid jubilant cheers from her loved ones.

“She did it!! 👩🏽‍🎓 Congratulations @alluremariah So proud of all your accomplishments and you have a blessed, bright beautiful future ahead!” Mitchell captioned the post. “I love you so much! And I am very proud of you!”

On Wednesday, Mitchell was among the cast members revealed for the upcoming 28th season of DWTS, alongside The Supremes‘ Mary Wilson, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown and supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Rounding out the new season lineup is country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom and last but not least, President Donald Trump‘s former press secretary, Sean Spicer.

On the season 27 finale, audiences watched radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy over fellow finalists Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson and Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.