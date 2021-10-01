DWTS: Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke to Compete Separately and Virtually After Positive COVID Tests

Cody Rigsby announced he had COVID-19 on Thursday after his pro partner Cheryl Burke said she had tested positive Sunday

Next week's episode of Dancing with the Stars will look entirely different for contestant Cody Rigsby and his pro-partner Cheryl Burke.

Both Rigsby, 34, and Burke, 37, tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19 this week and, as a result, will perform Monday's dance separately and virtually from their own homes, they revealed on Good Morning America Friday — a first for the long-running ABC dance competition series.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm feeling okay," Rigsby said. "I'm so excited to dance for Britney week on Dancing with the Stars, one way or the other."

"We're going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home," Burke added. "Look at that. I've turned our living room into a ballroom."

​​Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rigsby announced he had COVID in an Instagram video on Thursday, admitting it was news he didn't "want to be sharing."

"I have tested positive for COVID again, the second time this year," the Peloton instructor began, adding that his symptoms — which include mild congestion, headache and cough — are not as bad as when he contracted the virus in February, before he was vaccinated.

"So that must be the vaccine antibodies working," he said. "We're super grateful for that."

CHERYL BURKE, CODY RIGSBY Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby | Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer

Burke, who is also fully vaccinated, announced she had tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Following the news of Burke's positive test result, Rigsby said he would still compete on DWTS, but was unsure how that would happen. On Monday, the judges scored the duo based on their rehearsal performance video.

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people 5who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99% — are in unvaccinated people.