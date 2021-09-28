DWTS: How Cody Rigsby and Partner Cheryl Burke's Dance Was Judged After Her Breakthrough COVID

Cheryl Burke became the first DWTS star to test positive during season 30 as host Tyra Banks announced neither she nor Cody Rigsby was in the ballroom for week 2

Cody Rigsby was without his dance pro Cheryl Burke for week 2 of Dancing with the Stars.

For Monday's show, the Peloton star, 34, and Burke, 37, were not present in the ballroom after she announced the night before that she tested positive for breakthrough COVID. "Out of an abundance of caution, Cody Rigsby's not in the ballroom with us tonight," host Tyra Banks said at the top of the show. "However, this does not mean they're out of this competition."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Later in the show, the scoring method for Rigsby and Burke was clarified.

Instead of a live performance, the judges and the audience watched their taped rehearsal at the DWTS practice studio which was filmed "last week before Burke's positive COVID test" was known.

"I hope Cheryl feels better soon. I've been loving this Dancing with the Stars process, just not sure what's next," Rigsby said in a self-taped clip after learning the news of Burke's COVID test.

Ultimately, their salsa earned them a score of 24 out of 40.

"I'm feeling okay and I'm just grateful that I got vaccinated, I know it could've been way worse. I'm proud of Cody, he worked so hard this week. I just hope to be back in the ballroom soon," Burke said in an update during Monday's show as she and Rigsby spoke live via video conference.

"I'm feeling good. You know, the world hands you things and you just have to ride the wave and pivot, that's what we did," Rigbsy said, adding that he's excited for week 3, which is themed after Britney Spears. "I can't wait to slay," he shared.

"Thank god for technology and camera phones!" Burke later tweeted, along with a video of the rehearsal dance. She added, "Thank you all for all the well wishes, love and support #boocrew! #DWTS @CodyRigsby."

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram Sunday, Burke said she chose to take a PCR test after feeling "run down" and "progressively worse" despite being "fully vaccinated" with Moderna.

"I feel so bad for Cody. I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s---, to be quite honest. And it's so overwhelming because it's Sunday, and the show's tomorrow," said the former mirrorball champion, who will be in quarantine for 10 days.

Hours before Monday's show, Rigsby sent Burke his well wishes on her recovery. "A crazy weekend we've had. First and foremost, I want to send all my love, thoughts and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke. We've spoken a few times, she seems to be in good spirits and feeling well but I went through COVID and know how crazy this virus can be. It can change in any moment so keep her in your thoughts," he said.

"The competition of Dancing with the Stars must go on. I will be competing. How is to be determined so stay tuned," he continued.

Burke and Rigsby made their debut during the season 30 premiere of DWTS last week, performing the tango to "Physical" by Dua Lipa. The pair earned a score of 24 out of 40 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.