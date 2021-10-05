DWTS: Bling Empire Star Christine Chiu Eliminated from Season 30 on Britney Spears-Themed Night

The second contestant was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars following a night of tributes to Britney Spears

Following a night of tributes to Britney Spears, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu became the second celebrity to be eliminated from season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

In the third week of the competition, Chiu and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home after placing in the bottom two alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong.

The pair came in seventh on the leaderboard after earning a score of 21 out of 30 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba for their paso doble to Spears' song "Stronger."

Derek Hough was absent from the show due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

The remaining contestants heated up the ballroom floor for "Britney Night" with energetic and entertaining performances to the iconic pop star's biggest hits.

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots and pro partner Alan Bersten kicked off the evening, scoring a 24 out of 30 for their cha cha to "Circus." NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro partner Daniella Karagach got 19 out of 30 for their tango to "Piece of Me."

JoJo Siwa and pro partner Jenna Johnson scored 24 out of 30 for their Argentine tango to "...Baby One More Time."

Moore and Armstrong got a 21 out of 30 for their tango to "Womanizer." Brian Austin Green and his pro partner, girlfriend Sharna Burgess, scored 19 out of 30 for their tango to "Till the World Ends."

Later, actress Melora Hardin and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev's cha cha to "(You Drive Me) Crazy" earned 23 out of 30. Spice Girls' Mel C and pro partner Gleb Savchenko scored 22 out of 30 for their tango to "Toxic."

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro partner Emma Slater danced the salsa to "Outrageous" for a score of 20 out of 30. Olivia Jade Giannulli and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy's tango to "Hold It Against Me" earned 24 out of 30.

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and pro partner Cheryl Burke performed virtually to "Gimme More" after both testing positive for breakthrough COVID-19. Their jazz got 18 out of 30.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro partner Sasha Farber's foxtrot to "I'm a Slave 4 U" scored 21 out of 30. Bachelor alum Matt James and pro partner Lindsay Arnold earned 20 out of 30 for their tango to "Scream & Shout."

Finally, WWE star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and pro partner Witney Carson got 22 out of 30 for their salsa to "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Host Tyra Banks announced next week will be a two-night event celebrating both Disney heroes and villains.