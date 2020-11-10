DWTS' Cheryl Burke Weighs in on Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause Affair Rumors

Dancing with the Stars' Cheryl Burke is weighing in on rumors that Gleb Savchenko and his celebrity partner Chrishell Stause are having an affair, which the pro dancer and Selling Sunset star have both denied.

Burke, who was eliminated from the ABC reality dancing competition series one week after Savchenko and Stause got cut, discussed the “elephant in the room” on her Pretty Messed Up podcast with DWTS partner A.J. McLean.

“Just because they dry hump on TV doesn’t mean it’s real,” said Burke, 36. “This is the whole thing. When you’re in this world of Hollywood, you do reality shows and this stuff does happen.”

“People dry hump and people go, ‘Oh! They’re having sex.’ But when you see a sex scene in a movie, do you think they’re actually really having sex?” she added, seemingly referring to the steamy dance that Stause and Savchenko performed during their last week on DWTS, in which they used a bed as a prop.

Image zoom Gleb Savchenko and Chrishell Stause | Credit: ABC

While Burke said that she doesn’t know if there’s anything happening between the pair, she shared that this time “can't be easy” for Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova, who announced their split on Friday. They share two daughters: Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3.

“S--- happens, but I’m not saying anything has happened with them,” Burke said.

“Right now it's just a big deal because Gleb and his wife are separating,” she continued. “I had known them both for a while; they’re both in the competitive dance world scene. I've known his wife as well and their beautiful kids and I send my love to Gleb and his family. This can't be easy for anybody right now, especially when you have kids involved.”

Savchenko, 37, recently spoke out about the rumors, saying in a statement to PEOPLE that his relationship with Stause, 39, is “strictly platonic.”

Image zoom Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he said. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Savchenko added, “It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

A rep for Stause similarly denied the allegations of an affair between the reality star and pro dancer. Stause had previously also spoken out on her Instagram Story, denying the rumors.

“Any insinuation or accusation that Chrishell is in any way involved in the dissolution of Gleb and Elena’s marriage is 100% categorically false,” her rep said in a statement. “To be clear: Chrishell and Gleb are in no way, and have never been in any way, romantically involved.”

After posting about the divorce on her Instagram page, Samodanova, 36, told PEOPLE that her trust in Savchenko has been "irrevocably broken," and accused her husband of "ongoing infidelity."

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough," Samodanova said. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong."