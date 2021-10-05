DWTS: Cheryl Burke Says Cody Rigsby Deserves 'Extra Credit' for Dancing Remotely with COVID

“I feel like we kind of got screwed by the judges,” the pro dancer said on her podcast following their remote performance

The duo is currently still quarantining after testing positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and as a result, they did their Britney Spears week dance from their respective homes. They received an 18 out of 30 for their performance. (Judge Derek Hough was not present in the ballroom due to potential exposure to COVID.)

"I feel like we kind of got screwed by the judges, we got all sixes," Burke, 37, said on her podcast, Pretty Messed Up, after the show. "We basically have only gotten sixes since we started Dancing with the Stars, which is fine, I get it, but I think what I was looking for was a little bit of acknowledgement of what we did in order to make this whole production work."

The pro dancer continued, "Like, you don't have to talk about us getting COVID, we get it, we're sick, but at the end of the day, just the amount of work and having to dance as two soloists as opposed to dancing together, when you can manipulate your partner's body movement and the musicality…"

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Credit: Cheryl Burke/instagram, Cody Rigsby/instagram

She added that celebrity contestant Rigsby, 34, deserved "extra credit" for having to dance side-by-side rather than with her in person. "It was a little anticlimactic," she said.

Later in the episode, she brought on her Peloton instructor partner, who said he thought the dance "looked great."

"I don't give a f--- what anybody says, we f------ slayed that!" he said. "I watched it back and I was like 'Wait, we hit every mark, we hit every line'... There was no delay."

Rigsby expressed a similar sentiment when talking to PEOPLE following Monday's show.

"I feel fantastic," he told PEOPLE (the TV show!) correspondent Sandra Vergara. "I think that we put in a lot of hard work. Not only were we learning choreography, we were setting up an entire ballroom in our own living rooms this week. But that being said, we slayed that, we pulled out every trick that we could with one camera on us."

CHERYL BURKE, CODY RIGSBY Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby | Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer

Burke added that it was "like going in blind" not being able to hear or be with her partner, but noted that Rigsby was able to overcome all the challenges he was presented with.

"Never count yourself out," Rigsby said.

As for next week's performance, Burke said on her podcast that she doesn't yet know whether she and Rigsby will be back on stage.

"We don't know because we need to still finish out the quarantine period, which I can't give an exact day on," she said. "All I know is that my partner is in New York and I live in Los Angeles, so we're gonna have to continue to Zoom."