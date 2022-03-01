DWTS's Cheryl Burke Returns to Wedding Venue to 'Reflect' amid Divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke is taking a moment.

The Dancing with the Stars pro posted a series of photos of herself at her former wedding venue, where she was able to "reflect" after announcing her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. The Instagram post started with a selfie of Burke.

"Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings - with my partner in crime of course," she said of her dog Ysabella, who was featured in her second selfie. She uploaded the same picture with Ysabella to her story and captioned it "some time alone with this girl is just what I needed…"

Burke, 37, tagged the location as Fairmont Grand Del Mar — a San Diego luxury resort — the same place where she tied the knot with Lawrence in 2019. A room service spread featuring cookies and a cheese plate waited for Burke, too, according to her photos.

In her story she added, "Thank you for being my home away from home."

While Burke takes time to process the split, she shared a bit about the world's current state, including the invasion in Ukraine.

"I think it's important to note, that I am so fortunate to be able to pause and take this time for myself," she wrote. "As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now. If you haven't already, please visit the link in my description to see how you can help."

Her trip away comes five days after Burke confirmed her divorce from Lawrence, 42, on Instagram. In a statement, she asked for privacy and understanding. "I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote.

Burke filed for divorce on Feb. 18, citing irreconcilable differences. PEOPLE has reached out to the pair's reps for comment, but Lawrence has not yet commented on the divorce.