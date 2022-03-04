DWTS' Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Connecting with Her Feelings and Mental Health After Split

Cheryl Burke is focused on healing after filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro opened up about "trying to feel my feelings for the first time" in an Instagram video captioned "I wanted to take a minute to talk about what's going on lately."

In the two-minute clip, filmed at Fairmont Grand Del Mar, the San Diego luxury resort where Burke married Lawrence nearly three years ago, the reality star revealed that she has started a new program focused on somatic experiencing to help heal from past traumas.

"It has been an interesting journey so far, to say the least," Burke told the camera. "It's been scary because I'm so used to pushing through because of my athleticism and dancing in general. And as a competitor, you learn to push forward, even if it hurts — which means you're not listening to your actual body."

"I've taken initiative, and my intention has been to really try and feel my feelings and, more importantly, not judge my feelings while I'm feeling them," she added.

On Feb. 18, Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence, whom she wed in May 2019. The pro dancer is also three years sober from alcohol.

In her Instagram video, Burke said working on herself "has been very uplifting but very sad at the same time."

"A lot of past trauma has been coming up, from my dad's death to the abuse that I've endured throughout the years," the DWTS star confessed. "But I guess you can say I've never felt my feelings before. I just pushed through."

At the end of her video message, Burke said, "feeling your feelings may seem scary, but it really is worth it in the long run."

Burke and Lawrence's official date of separation is listed as Jan. 7 in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The papers cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and indicated that the pair signed a prenuptial agreement.

Shortly after it was revealed that she and Lawrence had separated, Burke released a statement on Instagram addressing the news.

"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," the reality TV star wrote.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you've given me - love you all," she concluded.

Earlier this week, Burke returned to her former wedding venue to "reflect" in wake of the divorce filing.