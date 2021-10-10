DWTS' Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Reunite After Contracting Breakthrough COVID

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will be back on the Dancing with the Stars stage this week after performing remotely last Monday

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are back together!

The Dancing with the Stars duo had been quarantining in their respective homes — Los Angeles for Burke, New York City for Rigsby — after both contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Burke, 37, was the first to test positive late last month, while Rigsby, 34, tested positive for the virus four days later.

On Saturday, though, Burke posted a photo with her Peloton instructor partner at what appeared to be a rehearsal for the upcoming Disney week on the competition series.

"Reunited and it feels so good!" the pro dancer captioned the snap.

On Thursday, Burke announced that she had completed her quarantine and would be dancing live with Rigsby during the upcoming episodes of DWTS.

"I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me," she said in a message posted to Instagram. "Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday."

Burke continued, "I'm grateful that we're healthy. Thank you guys for all your support over the past week-and-a-half or ten days. It's been truly an emotional rollercoaster, but wouldn't have been able to get through it without all of you guys and all of your support. I am just happy that Cody is okay, and we're still rehearsing via Zoom as we speak."

"You'll see us both back in the ballroom Monday and Tuesday night," she added. "I am so excited. We've got lots of work to do."

During last week's show, the pair took on DWTS' first-ever remote performance, filming their "Gimme More" jazz routine separately from their homes. Following the performance, Burke told PEOPLE the remote dance was "one of the hardest things" she's "ever" had to do.

"I'm just really grateful that despite everything that's happened in the last several days, we've been able to pivot and stay in the competition virtually for this week," she shared.

They received an 18 out of 30 for the routine, marking the lowest score given out by the judges that night.

On an episode of her Pretty Messed Up podcast the next day, Burke said she and Rigsby "kind of got screwed by the judges."

"We basically have only gotten sixes since we started Dancing with the Stars, which is fine, I get it, but I think what I was looking for was a little bit of acknowledgement of what we did in order to make this whole production work," she explained.

"You don't have to talk about us getting COVID, we get it, we're sick, but at the end of the day, just the amount of work and having to dance as two soloists as opposed to dancing together, when you can manipulate your partner's body movement and the musicality," she added, noting that Rigsby deserved "extra credit" for the remote dance.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.