DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Calls Remote Performance with Cody Rigsby 'One of the Hardest Things'

Cheryl Burke made Dancing with the Stars history with her and celeb partner Cody Rigsby's virtual performance on Monday night.

The longtime DWTS pro, who is quarantining after testing positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case last Sunday, spoke to PEOPLE exclusively shortly before performing a jazz routine from home.

Calling the remote performance "one of the hardest things" she's "ever" had to do, Burke told PEOPLE, "I'm just really grateful that despite everything that's happened in the last several days, we've been able to pivot and stay in the competition virtually for this week."

Burke, who was fully vaccinated, added, "We've been given a really unique opportunity and challenge for Britney week and while it may seem like performing remotely has its advantages, I will say this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do!"

Rigsby announced he tested positive for COVID-19 days after Burke shared her news. Last week, they were judged based on a video of their rehearsal. This week, as the contestants danced to songs by Britney Spears in the ballroom, they danced alone in their own homes.

Burke, who has been part of the show since season 2 in 2006, called the first-ever remote performance an "exciting challenge."

"For someone who has been on the show since the beginning, orchestrating this performance has been an exciting challenge," she said. "It's something that has never been done on the show and to top it all off — dancing solo is actually a first for me!"

The two-time DWTS champ had her work cut out for her, having to scrap her original choreography, which she said was "putting us days behind the other couples."

"And then the extra pressure and work of having to build ballrooms in our living rooms — I've been a one-woman show from the lights, to the sound, to the cameras, to hair and makeup," Burke explained.

"Normally on the dance floor in front of the judges, you can help your partner if they mess up or get out of sync, but with us dancing side by side and on our own, there's definitely no room for error!" she said, noting that she was "excited to put on a show for everyone, especially during Britney week as she's one of Cody's favorites."

Though their excitement showed on the screen, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli shared that it was difficult to judge due to the pair being out of sync at times over the livestream. Ultimately, Burke and Rigsby ended their night at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 18 out of 30. (Fourth judge Derek Hough was not present in the ballroom due to potential exposure to COVID.)

Emphasizing that she's "forever grateful for this opportunity" to still be in the competition and perform, Burke gave a special acknowledgment to the DWTS crew "who have put in countless hours to make this work and for their patience and holding my hand through this process."