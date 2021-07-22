"I feel like you're kind of a catch!" co-host Zooey Deschanel tells Rashad Jennings in a sneak peek at Monday's episode

DWTS Champ Rashad Jennings Is Looking for Love in Celebrity Dating Game Sneak Peek

Rashad Jennings is looking to find his match.

The former NFL player and Dancing with the Stars champion is the latest star to appear on Celebrity Dating Game, and in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, co-host Michael Bolton pays tribute to the athlete with a parody song.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Fly me to the moon, he won Dancing with the Stars, I remember when he played on Jacksonville Jaguars," Bolton, 68, begins the performance, sung to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon."

Bolton's serenade to the three female contestants also describes 36-year-old Jennings as an athlete who "scored a lot of touchdowns on the Giants in New York," and says "he writes books, too."

Celebrity Dating Game Celebrity Dating Game | Credit: Celebrity Dating Game

Celebrity Dating Game Celebrity Dating Game | Credit: Celebrity Dating Game

Later in the episode, while posing a question to bachelorette no. 2, Jennings reveals that he's "currently studying to be a premarital and marital counselor" — a fact that pleasantly surprises co-host Zooey Deschanel.

"You're a world-class athlete, best-selling author and you're studying to be a therapist? I feel like you're kind of a catch!" says the New Girl actress, 41, who advises the ladies, "Don't mess this up."

Celebrity Dating Game Celebrity Dating Game | Credit: Celebrity Dating Game

Jennings — who took home the Mirror Ball Trophy on season 24 of DWTS in 2017 — tells PEOPLE he "really enjoyed" his time on set.

"Zooey and Michael were a lot of fun and the ladies were all awesome," he says. "Be sure to tune in to see my selection!"