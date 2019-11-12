Dancing with the Stars Cast Congratulates Lamar Odom on His Engagement: 'He Deserves Love'

The cast of Dancing with the Stars is celebrating former contestant Lamar Odom‘s engagement.

On Monday, Odom — who was the second celebrity eliminated from the reality competition show this season — revealed on Instagram that he is engaged to girlfriend Sabrina Parr. After his announcement, the basketball star’s former DWTS castmates shared their congratulations.

“That’s great,” newly eliminated contestant Sean Spicer told PEOPLE after Monday night’s episode. “That’s fantastic. I wish him the best. It was great to get to know him. I look forward to seeing again in the finale.”

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her partner Alan Bersten also congratulated the pair.

“I love his now-fiancée. She’s really sweet,” Brown, 25, shared. “So yeah, congrats, Lamar!”

“Congratulations, Lamar!” Bersten added.

“Oh my god, congratulations, Lamar,” contestant Ally Brooke added to PEOPLE. “That’s so awesome for him! He was really sweet. I know he wasn’t here for a long time. But he is so sweet and he deserves love, congratulations to him. I think we get to see him in a few weeks so we can say congratulations to him!”

Image zoom Ally Brooke; Lamar Odom; Hannah Brown VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Allen Berezovsky/Getty; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

James Van Der Beek and his partner Emma Slater chimed in as well.

“That’s amazing,” Slater told PEOPLE. “I love her. Congratulations!”

“Oh, congratulations. That is fantastic,” added Van Der Beek, 42.

RELATED: Lamar Odom Is Engaged to Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Just 3 Months After Announcing They Are Dating

Image zoom Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Lamar Odom/Instagram

On Monday, Odom, 40, announced his engagement with a sweet Instagram photo of the soon-to-be married couple posing together inside Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami.

“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”

In the shot, Parr, 32, smiled widely as she showed off her massive engagement ring.

The health and life coach also shared the news on her own Instagram account, posting a slideshow of videos of her new rock, a pear-cut diamond.

RELATED: Peta Murgatroyd Explains What Went Wrong on DWTS: Why Lamar Odom Was ‘Worked Up with Emotion’

Odom first made their relationship Instagram official in August, sharing a photo of Parr sitting in his lap.

“What we have is much more than they can see…” Odom captioned the shot.