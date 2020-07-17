DWTS Carrie Ann Inaba Cried Over Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Exit: 'Such Sudden News'

"My heart breaks for Tom and Erin. I cried when I heard the news ... I think a lot of our fans did," the longtime DWTS judge reveals on next Tuesday's episode of The Talk

Carrie Ann Inaba is opening up about the major changes happening behind-the-scenes at Dancing with the Stars.

In a clip for next Tuesday's episode of CBS' The Talk, Inaba, 52, opens up about the recent news that longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews will not be returning to the ABC dancing competition series when it returns for its next season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I feel like it was just such sudden news," Inaba says. "My heart breaks for Tom and Erin. I cried when I heard the news ... I think a lot of our fans did."

Inaba, who has been a judge on the long-running series since 2005, notes that she will return to judge alongside Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

"That is the plan, that we’re coming back. But they’re going make the official announcement in a few weeks. They're just going to keep letting us know all the details," she shares. "I don’t want people to worry. It seems like everything is okay."

Image zoom Kelsey McNeal/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Image zoom Eric McCandless via Getty Images

ABC previously confirmed on Monday that both Bergeron, 65, and Andrews, 42, would not be returning for the reality television program's 29th season, before later revealing on Tuesday that Tyra Banks would step in as both the new host and executive producer.

Inaba also addresses Banks’ addition to the show during her chat with her co-hosts, clarifying that Banks isn't the show's first Black host.

"People have been saying that Tyra is the first black host of Dancing with the Stars, and I just want to clarify, because season one we had Lisa Canning,” she explains. "Also, I don’t think that’s how we should be labeling her. She’s our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin."

She adds: "I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is. All the energy she has. She’s like a visionary, she's a strong, powerful woman. I think we're in good hands. It’s different, the fans are going to have to get used to it, I understand that, but I think we should welcome her."

Image zoom Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television

Bergeron initially announced his exit on social media Monday, tweeting, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me."

"It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he continued. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

"That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Bergeron jokingly added.

RELATED VIDEO: Erin Andrews Speaks Out as She and Tom Bergeron Exit DWTS, Says She'll 'Cherish' the Experience

Andrews in turn broke her silence about her exit from the series, writing on Instagram, "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges."

"I will always cherish my days on set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels," she added.