Brian Austin Green Says He's Doing DWTS 'Because of My Girlfriend' Sharna Burgess as They Kiss After First Dance

For the first time in Dancing with the Stars history, a pairing is entering a season as a couple.

On Monday, during the season 30 premiere, Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend, pro Sharna Burgess performed for the first dance of the competition. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, and the season 27 mirrorball champion, 36, earned a score of 24 out of 40.

"I'm doing Dancing with the Stars because of my girlfriend Sharna," Green told the cameras while Burgess said, "I am unbelievably excited to share with him something I love so deeply."

Green and Burgess have been dating for nearly a year.

"If I mess this up, I wouldn't be surprised if Sharna left me," he joked.

In June, Burgess told PEOPLE that dating Green during the COVID pandemic quarantine made them closer than they could have imagined.

"We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," she said. "I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome."

Meeting Burgess "was something I'd never experienced before in my life," Green told PEOPLE. The actor officially split from ex-wife Megan Fox last year. (Green shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with Fox, as well as Kassius, 19, with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

"On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before," the father of four said. "I wasn't sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was the attraction and a whole bunch more. It was really cool. And we really have the same moral compass."

Green added, "In the past year and a half, going through the divorce and the pandemic and everything I've been through, it really changed my moral outlook on the world."