DWTS: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Perform Fairytale Dance for Disney Heroes-Themed Night

The couple performed the waltz to "Someday My Prince Will Come" from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs during Monday's Dancing with the Stars

Art imitated life for Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on "Disney Heroes" night!

The couple got into character for Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars to perform a fairytale-inspired dance to "Someday My Prince Will Come" from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I like this idea of a character that comes in and sweeps someone off their feet, somebody that is completely there with their partner," Green, 48, said in the intro.

Burgess, 36, also teased on Instagram earlier, "When art imitates life 🥰 Tonight on @dancingabc we waltz, living out my fairytale dreams with my real life fairytale love."

However, she also promised to be tougher on her boyfriend going forward on the show. "The first few weeks I think I was much more careful of your feelings, but as your coach, I know I just need to say, 'Suck it up and do it again,'" she told him.

The pair's romantic waltz got a score of 25 out of 40 from the judges. The duo will return to the ballroom on Tuesday to perform a second dance as part of this week's two-night Disney event.

Burgess and Green, who split from wife Megan Fox in 2020, have been dating for nearly a year. The two made their DWTS debut during the Sept. 20 season premiere, sharing a kiss at the end of their routine.

Ahead of their performance on Monday, Burgess shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram of the couple in rehearsals, leading with a shot of her grabbing the actor's butt.

"For those that say we kiss too much, here's a full 🍑 grab instead," she began. "But for real though, we kissed once in the first show that's it. This isn't a showmance, this is real life love and it's a part of our journey."

"Every step. Every struggle. Every success. And anyone that thinks it's an advantage, I can assure you, it's not," Burgess added.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Last month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed about their relationship during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's storybook," Green said. "I never expected to meet and be with somebody that covers everything the way Sharna does. She's an amazing person. She's incredibly loving. She's incredibly patient. She's beautiful. She's great with my kids. She's just the whole package, and she's somebody that I can talk to and trust. I trust her input on things, which is hard to find."

Burgess added, "I never knew it could feel like this. I never knew it could be like this, and I'm grateful for every day and the time that I get to share and spend with Brian and the kids."