Two more celebrities were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday following back-to-back nights celebrating Disney heroes and villains

It was time to say goodbye to two more celebrities on Dancing with the Stars.

In the fourth week of competition, Brian Austin Green and Matt James were both sent home during Tuesday's double elimination following back-to-back nights of performances celebrating Disney heroes and villains.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, and his pro partner, girlfriend Sharna Burgess, came in last place on the leaderboard after earning a combined total of 52 out of 80 for their dances honoring Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor alum, 29, and pro partner Lindsay Arnold placed 12th with a combined score of 57 out of 80 for their routines inspired by The Incredibles and The Jungle Book.

The double elimination came after Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove exited Season 30 in previous weeks.

DANCING WITH THE STARS Credit: Maarten de Boer/abc

Earlier in the night, Melora Hardin emerged as a frontrunner with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, claiming the top spot on this week's leaderboard with a combined score of 73 out of 80. She also received the first 10 of the season from Len Goodman.

The partners, who earned rave reviews from the judges for their quickstep to "I Wan'na Be Like You" from The Jungle Book, continued that momentum on Tuesday with a jazz to "Mother Knows Best" from Tangled.

Jimmie Allen and pro partner Emma Slater won the "Mickey Dance Challenge" to earn an extra two points from the judges for a combined 67 out of 80.

The pair performed a paso doble to "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from Mulan, as well as a Peter Pan-inspired jazz routine to "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish.

Mel C and pro partner Gleb Savchenko scored 66 out of 80 for their jazz to "Step in Time" from Mary Poppins and their Viennese waltz to "Once Upon a Dream" from Maleficent.

JoJo Siwa and pro partner Jenna Johnson also impressed the judging panel, scoring 70 out of 80 for their Viennese waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella and their paso doble to "Ways to Be Wicked" from Descendants 2.

Kenya Moore and pro partner Brandon Armstrong finished with 59 out of 80, following a contemporary dance to Moana's "How Far I'll Go" and a Snow White-inspired Viennese waltz to "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande.

Iman Shumpert and pro partner Daniella Karagach scored 63 out of 80 after dancing the foxtrot to "Let It Go" from Frozen and the Argentine tango to "Arabian Nights" from Aladdin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

DANCING WITH THE STARS Credit: Maarten de Boer/abc

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and pro partner Witney Carson finished with 65 out of 80, following a quickstep to "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin and an Argentine tango to "Be Prepared" from The Lion King.

Olivia Jade Giannulli and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy earned 70 out of 80 for their samba to "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" from The Lion King and their jazz routine to "Remember Me" from Coco.

Suni Lee and pro partner Sasha Farber earned 68 out of 80 after dancing the salsa to "Colombia, Mi Encanto!" from Encanto and the Viennese waltz to "I Put a Spell on You" from Hocus Pocus.

Finally, Amanda Kloots and pro partner Alan Bersten got 68 out of 80 after dancing the rumba to "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan and the paso doble to "Call Me Cruella" from Cruella.

RELATED VIDEO: Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Cleared to Return to DWTS After COVID-19: 'No More Quarantine For Me'

Host Tyra Banks announced next week's theme will be Grease.