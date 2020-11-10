Next week, the six remaining celebrities will compete on the semifinals episode

DWTS : Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Eliminated from Season 29 — 'This Has Been One Hell of a Ride'

AJ McLean is hanging up his dancing shoes.

McLean, 42, was sent home from the ABC reality dancing competition series after landing in the bottom two alongside Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, who were saved by judge Carrie Ann Inaba after Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli's votes were split: Tonioli chose the professional figure skater while Hough selected McLean.

"You know what, this has been one hell of a ride and I could not have picked a better partner to go on this journey with," McLean said.

Image zoom AJ McLean | Credit: ABC

Monday's episode saw the celebrities dance two dances: first, a choreographed number with their pro partner later followed by a dance-off against another pair.

After performing a Viennese Waltz to Queen's "Somebody to Love" — "one of my all-time favorite icons is Freddie Mercury," said McLean, who was awarded a 23/30 — the former boy band member and Burke, 36, went against Weir and Stewart in a jive dance-off. Although McLean was chosen by the judges as the winner and awarded two extra points, it wasn't enough to keep him in the competition.

Image zoom Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean | Credit: ABC

Image zoom Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean; Britt Stewart and Johnny Weir | Credit: ABC