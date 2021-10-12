DWTS: Amanda Kloots Dedicates Disney Performance of 'You'll Be in My Heart' to Son Elvis

Amanda Kloots and pro partner Alan Bersten performed the rumba to Tarzan's "You'll Be in My Heart" during the Dancing with the Stars two-night Disney event

Amanda Kloots delivered the feels for "Disney Heroes" night on Dancing with the Stars.

The Talk co-host, 39, dedicated her performance on Monday to 2-year-old son Elvis Eduardo as she and pro partner Alan Bersten danced to "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's such a beautiful song all about the relationship between a mother and a son," she said. "Being a single parent, Elvis and I have an incredible bond. We only have each other. He brings me smiles and laughter, and he just means the world to me."

"This song speaks so much to me," Kloots added. "I've watched this movie with Elvis, he loves it. It's going to be an honor to be able to dance to one of the songs."

The pair's rumba earned a score of 32 out of 40 from the judges. Kloots will return on Tuesday to perform another dance as part of this week's two-night Disney event.

Before hitting the ballroom, Kloots got candid on Instagram as she further explained the personal significance behind the Phil Collins song.

"This song is about protection and love," she wrote. "It's said that Phil started writing it as a lullaby for his daughter before finishing it for the movie Tarzan. You can imagine how much I relate to this song and the lyrics. Raising Elvis unexpectedly alone created a bond between us that 'can't be broken.'"

"The first time I saw Elvis after Nick passed I grabbed him in my arms and told him, 'It's just the two of us now. You and me,'" Kloots continued. "We then fell asleep together and cuddled for three hours straight. He didn't move from my side, I didn't move from his."

"There's an unspoken language between us," she added. "We are a team, in this fight together. I will always do anything and everything I can for him. He is my hero."

amanda kloots Credit: amanda kloots/instagram

Kloots previously honored late husband Nick Cordero — who died from COVID-19 complications in July 2020 — during the second week of Dancing with the Stars by performing the foxtrot to the couple's wedding song, "It Had to Be You."

"We chose it because it was the song he sang to book the job Bullets Over Broadway, which is the show that we met in," she told Bersten during rehearsal. "It'll be great to dance to it again."

"This song holds such a special place in my heart, and our wedding will always remain in my mind as one of the happiest times of my life," Kloots added.

Kloots also got emotional in the premiere episode as she explained why she decided to join the cast for season 30.

"I grew up dancing, I did Broadway for 17 years and then everything that happened to me, the pandemic and losing my husband, this opportunity is kind of a way to find myself again and to feel his presence every day," she tearfully told Bersten.

"On July 5, 2020, I lost my husband from repercussions of COVID. I miss him every single day. I miss every single part of him," she said. "If Nick could've said anything to me before he passed, he would've looked at me right in the eye and said you better not stop living. You better keep going."