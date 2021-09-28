DWTS: Amanda Kloots Performs the Foxtrot to Her Wedding Song with Late Husband Nick Cordero

"Our wedding will always remain in my mind as one of the happiest times of my life," Amanda Kloots said during Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars

Amanda Kloots is honoring late husband Nick Cordero on Dancing with the Stars.

The Talk co-host, 39, and partner Alan Bersten hit the ballroom floor on Monday night to perform the foxtrot to her and Cordero's wedding song, "It Had to Be You."

"We chose it because it was the song he sang to book the job Bullets Over Broadway, which is the show that we met in," she told Bersten during rehearsal. "It'll be great to dance to it again."

"This song holds such a special place in my heart, and our wedding will always remain in my mind as one of the happiest times of my life," Kloots added to the camera.

The pair's foxtrot earned a score of 32 out of 40 from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. Those results brought them to a total of 60, after scoring 28 for the tango in last week's premiere.

Hours before the show, Kloots teased the tribute to her late husband by sharing sentimental memories from her and Cordero's wedding ceremony — including a video of their choreographed first dance.

"This song is so special to me not only because it was our first dance but because of the lyrics and meaning behind it," she wrote in the caption. "There is no relationship that is perfect. True love is the ups and downs, the differences, the pet peeves that drive us crazy — they end up being the things you can't live without! It HAD to be you because 'nobody else gave me a thrill, with all your faults I love you still.' "

"Nick and I were extremely different," Kloots continued. "We fought, we broke up, we rarely saw eye to eye and we liked different things! Yet, there was undeniable magic between us that surpassed all those faults which is why we connected to this song so much."⠀She added, "Last week I danced for myself. This week, I'm dancing for you Nick ❤️."

In last week's premiere episode, Kloots got emotional during her first meeting with Bersten as she explained why she decided to join the show this year.

"I grew up dancing, I did Broadway for 17 years and then everything that happened to me, the pandemic and losing my husband, this opportunity is kind of a way to find myself again and to feel his presence every day," she tearfully told Bersten.

"On July 5, 2020, I lost my husband from repercussions of COVID. I miss him every single day. I miss every single part of him," she said. "If Nick could've said anything to me before he passed, he would've looked at me right in the eye and said you better not stop living. You better keep going."

Kloots' DWTS debut came days after what would've been her late husband's 43rd birthday. Cordero, 41, died last July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated.

The mother of one marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram message to Cordero, along with a carousel of photos of the couple. "It's really hard to not think about what we would be doing today to celebrate you. I'd probably take you for a really nice steak dinner and have some red velvet cake for dessert with Elvis!" she wrote of their 2-year-old son.

"I hope you are up in heaven having a big party with your Dad and because I'm wishing the best for you, Prince. I'm hoping you're singing with Prince today!!! Elvis and I will be missing you today as we sing to you from Earth. If you were here I know what you'd say… 'I'm the luckiest man on the planet. I live a blessed life.' ❤️ I love you forever," Kloots concluded.