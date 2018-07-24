DWTS Runner-Up and IndyCar Driver James Hinchcliffe Is Engaged to Becky Dalton

James Hinchcliffe is off the market!

The 31-year-old Dancing with the Stars runner-up is engaged to 29-year-old actress Becky Dalton.

The IndyCar driver revealed the news on Instagram Monday, writing, “Wait, what?! I thought they said ’til DEBT do us part’!” he captioned a photo of the pair, which showed off his fiancée’s stunning engagement ring.

He added the hashtag, “#BeckyGetsHinched.”

Dalton posted the same snap, cheekily captioning it, “Just got served a life sentence.”

In 2016, Dalton, who met Hinchcliffe through an acting class and attended his prom together, told The Post, “we went 12 years without seeing each other.”

“Randomly, we would message each other through Facebook just to say, ‘Congratulations,’ because he always wanted to be a race car driver and I always wanted to be an actress,” she said.

More than a decade later, the pair reconnected when Dalton reached out after Hinchcliffe’s life-threatening race car crash.

After competing on DWTS season 23 alongside pro dancer Sharna Burgess, former DWTS judge Julianne Hough dubbed Hinchcliffe “the best male dancer we have ever had on this show.”