Alexis Ren suffered a mini wardrobe malfunction on week two of Dancing with the Stars.

During Monday’s episode of the reality dancing competition series, the model performed a ballet-inspired Argentine Tango to Swan Lake for New York Night with pro partner Alan Bersten.

“This is going to be the first time that I’m doing ballet in like eight years,” Ren, 21, explained in her video package.

“I know so many little girls that their dream is to be a ballerina and I was definitely one of those little girls,” she explained.

During the dance, Ren wore a bedazzled black leotard with a matching black tutu that Bersten briefly had trouble detaching midway through the performance, which was obvious to both audiences and the judges.

After completing the Argentine Tango, Ren remarked, “It just didn’t want to come off!”

Said co-host Tom Bergeron, “We had a stubborn tutu incident there.”

Despite the mishap, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman praised Ren’s dancing skills.

“The tutu got stuck, but never mind, you were prima Argentina,” said Tonioli, who complimented her: “You’ve done a very, very good job.”

“The lift and the wardrobe, not so great. Everything else was stunning,” shared Inaba. “The incredible energy exchanged that you guys had, the resistance that you talked about, not only was it just between you two and bodies you matched perfectly, but the resistance within yourself … there was just so much tension and that’s what the Argentine Tango is all about: tension. And you nailed it.”

Lastly, head judge Goodman told Ren, “It was a great mix of precision and passion. It is without doubt, for me, the best dance so far.”

Ren, who earned a 25/30, said of the dance: “I fulfilled one of my dreams to wear a tutu on stage. I never got to when I was little.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.