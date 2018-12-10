Dancing with the Stars' Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten Break Up, Still 'Talk Regularly,' Source Says

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten have left their romance on the dance floor.

The Dancing with the Stars partners, who struck up a relationship during the competition, have broken up, PEOPLE confirms.

“Alexis has been in Japan working and Alan is in L.A. rehearsing for the DWTS tour, so it’s hard to date when you’re in separate countries,” a source says. “They care about each other a lot, though, and they continue to be close and talk regularly. No matter what, they plan to always remain in each other’s lives.”

The Sports Illustrated model alluded to the split on Instagram on Tuesday. After Ren posted a solo shot in a red cardigan in a skyscraper overlooking Tokyo, a fan asked if the couple was “done” on Instagram.

“feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life,” Ren replied. “We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey and I respect that.”

Ren and Bersten’s flirtation bloomed during the show. In October, Ren said in a video package that she was “developing feelings” for Bersten.

“And I didn’t see this one coming,” she added. “But it happened really quickly though, so I think I’m still trying to process it.”

The next week, Bersten reciprocated Ren’s interest — and gave her a smooch.

“I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way,” he told her. “But I’ve never had an experience like this. It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

After the episode in which footage of the kiss aired, Bersten praised Ren to Entertainment Tonight. “Even when it’s hard, she doesn’t give up, and I really like persistence and I like determination and I like passion,” he said.

In November, Ren and Bersten came in fourth, losing out to champs Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess.

Following the finale, Bersten told Entertainment Tonight that Ren had met his parents — whom she labeled “so cute” — and Ren clarified that she had not used the word “love” yet, despite what a pre-taped package suggested.

“They cut it! I really felt love in myself,” she explained. “Honestly, I have no idea where that came from.”

Bersten opened up to the outlet about the couple’s plans to keep the spark going after leaving DWTS. “Now we can be normal for a little while,” he said. “I don’t have to teach her five hours a day every day, so we can just go hang out.”

“We’re really excited because now we can just hang and do whatever we want,” Bersten added.

In Ren’s last two posts about Bersten, she shared videos and pictures of their performances. “so grateful for these memories we shared together,” she wrote.

Days later, in his last post about Ren, Bersten wished her a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to my partner in crime!!!” he enthused. “There are so many memories that we made!! From day one till now, I have loved every second of it! I hope you have an incredible birthday and I can’t wait to celebrate with you!”

