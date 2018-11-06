Dancing with the Stars' Alan Bersten Praises Alexis Ren's 'Passion' After Their Cute Kiss

Alan Bersten was drawn to Alexis Ren for a reason.

The Dancing with the Stars pro gushed about Ren’s best qualities to Entertainment Tonight after Monday’s episode, in which the duo kissed onscreen for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Even when it’s hard, she doesn’t give up, and I really like persistence and I like determination and I like passion,” Bersten explained about the model, his partner in the competition.

Ren admitted in the prior week’s episode that she is interested in Bersten — and he revealed that the feelings are mutual on Monday.

“Last week, some things were said,” said Bersten, 24. “I’m in a place where we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid that I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this.”

RELATED: DWTS‘ John Schneider Gets Emotional Over His Strained Relationship with His Children

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten Eric McCandless/ABC

“It’s so easy to just hang out with you, have fun and not worry about everything else,” Bersten continued. “I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars’ Alan Bersten Reveals His Feelings for Partner Alexis Ren – With a Kiss!

“After I opened up last week, I felt a little bit embarrassed,” replied Ren, 21. “But now that we had this talk this week, I feel really good that everything’s out in the open.” They then shared a smooch.

Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren ABC

Both told ET that being so honest on television wasn’t easy.

“I’m not good at opening up,” Bersten said. However, “I didn’t want to leave her hanging. … It was horseback riding. It was beautiful. It felt right.”

RELATED: Dancing with the Stars‘ Alan Bersten Reveals He Needed Surgery After Finding a Tumor in His Neck

“It’s hard to open up,” Ren said. “It’s really hard when there’s six cameras staring at you, and you’re just like, ‘I’m just going to spill my heart right now,’ It’s really — it’s weird.”