DWTS’ Adam Carolla Makes a Bittersweet Exit

He couldn’t talk his way out of this one. Adam Carolla, the wisecracking radio deejay, got the hook Tuesday on Dancing with the Stars, becoming the fourth contestant to leave the season.

But under all that sarcasm, it turns out that the former Man Show cohost — who rode in on a unicycle Monday night (left) — is just another softie. After hearing the results, he immediately gave props to his partner (and last season’s champ) Julianne Hough, saying: “I lost 20 pounds of fat, I gained 105 pounds of angel. I love this girl.”

Later Hough told PEOPLE that the compliment made her teary. “I did get choked up,” she said, adding that when Carolla encouraged viewers to face their fears, “I was so glad, because America got to see who I got to know … I gained 200 pounds of great guy.”

Joining Carolla and Hough in the bottom two were Priscilla Presley and Louis Van Amstel, who were penalized a point Monday night for doing a lift during their Viennese waltz. The two ended up with a judges’ score of 22, while Carolla and Hough’s one-ring-circus of a paso doble earned the lowest, a 19. — with reporting by Reagan Alexander

Tell us: Are you sad to see Adam (and his jokes) go? Was it the right choice? And with Adam gone, who’s most at risk of being cut next week?Photos: Kelsey McNeal/ABC