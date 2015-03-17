Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Channels His Inner Taylor Swift

Attention, Emma Stone – you have a challenger for your lip-sync crown.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted an Instagram video on Sunday that showed him lip-syncing to Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off,” and the action hero showed that he has all the right moves.

The 42-year-old was getting down to Swift’s sick beat for an episode of the new Spike TV show Lip Sync Battle, a spinoff of Jimmy Fallon‘s epic Tonight Show throw downs that have featured everyone from Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart to Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Paul Rudd.

“LipSyncBattle OF ALL Lip Sync Battles Channelin’ my inner @taylorswift And comin’ to take the title from @jimmyfallon #IJustShakeItOffBaby #RockVsFallon,” the Furious 7 star wrote.

“You can tell that he’s done this before in his bedroom,” Fallon jokes in the trailer below, which also features John Krasinski, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Kendrick and John Legend.

Lip Sync Battle, hosted by LL Cool J, premieres April 2 at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.