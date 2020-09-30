Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock TV Series Reveals Main Cast — Including 3 Actors Who Will Play Him

The NBC show will be all about Dwayne Johnson's formative years, and the actor will appear in each episode

Get ready to meet a young Dwayne Johnson — three times over!

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old actor revealed the main cast for Young Rock, the upcoming NBC comedy series that is inspired by and based on his life.

When the show premieres in 2021, Adrian Groulx will portray Johnson at age 10, while Bradley Constant will play Johnson at age 15. Marco Polo star Uli Latukefu will then step in as Johnson from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami.

Stacey Leilua has been cast as Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, and his late father Rocky Johnson will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Ana Tuisila will also star as Lia Maivia, Ata’s mother and Johnson's grandmother.

According to NBC, the series will be all about Johnson's formative years, and the actor himself will appear in each episode.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that Young Rock will film in Australia over the next 18 months. The comedy received a straight-to-series order in January.

In his first Instagram post revealing the cast for the series, Johnson introduced Constant, writing that he "will take the reigns [sic] of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty’s ass 😂💪🏾," alongside a younger picture of himself.

Per NBC, a teenage Johnson is "doing his best to fit in as a normal teenager but puberty has other ideas," and "his size and full mustache have his classmates convinced he’s an undercover cop."

In his next post, Johnson introduced the "talented and lovely" actress who will portray his mother.

"Many of you know my moms story - cancer survivor, gone thru hell and back, incredible life and still the sweetest human being on the planet," he wrote. "And still goes to smack me when I cuss 😂🤦🏽‍♂️"

NBC adds that Johnson's mother is "a strong woman, both by nature and necessity, she’s a hopeful positive force in young Dwayne’s life."

Then, Johnson revealed that Anderson will be portraying his late father Rocky "Soulman" Johnson, who tragically died earlier this year.

"As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicate [sic] to him 🙏🏾," Johnson wrote. "My dad was a true trail blazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game."

He added: "I miss him. This ones for you Rock."

Next up, Johnson introduced Latukefu, who he says will bring some the most "defining" moments in his life to the smalls screen.

"The highs are incredible, but the lows were critical," he said.

Johnson then noted that Tuisila's role is a "special one and HIGHLY entertaining," before he included more insight into her backstory.

"My grandmother, Lia Maivia was pro wrestling’s first women’s promoter," he wrote. "She HAD TO BE tough as nails in a male dominated, shark infested world of wrestling."

"She set the bar for tough business practices and also set the bar for how loving a sweet grandma could be to her only grandson - me ☺️," he added. "She was also charged by the feds for extortion, eventually deported, became homeless and lost everything in the early 90’s. Crazy life."

He concluded: "I was blessed enough to help change that hard time scenario around and get her back on her feet."

And finally, Johnson shared that Groulx will be playing a younger version of himself, calling the actor, "our anchor and my hero 👊🏾"

"At 10yrs old, I was rambunctious as all hell 😈, was already girl crazy 😜 and loved pro wrestling — especially the part when wrestlers would bleed 🩸🥴💀🤣," Johnson shared.

He added: "I was all these things but at the core I was a sweet little boy and a complicated little cub 🐻 who just needed guidance."

Earlier this year, the retired professional wrestler was once again named Hollywood's highest-paid male actor, earning an estimated $87.5 million in the last fiscal year ending June 2020, according to Forbes.

The majority of Johnson's earnings come from his forthcoming Netflix film, Red Notice, for which he made $23.5 million. In addition, the star has made big bucks from his successful Under Armour line, Project Rock.

Last year, Johnson was also the highest-paid male actor at $89.4 million, taking in paychecks from his roles in the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, the 2018 action film Skyscraper, and the HBO comedy Ballers.

According to Forbes, the 10 top male earners combined made $545.5 million this year — more than a quarter of that from Netflix.