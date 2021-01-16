Dwayne Johnson Shares First Trailer for Young Rock a Day After Anniversary of Dad's Death

The NBC show, which premieres on Feb. 16, is inspired by and based on Dwayne Johnson's life

Dwayne Johnson's story is coming to a television screen near you!

On Saturday, one day after commemorating the 1-year anniversary of father Rocky Johnson's death, the 48-year-old actor debuted a trailer for Young Rock, the NBC comedy series premiering next month that is inspired by and based on his life.

"Ladies and gents, here's your first look at @nbcyoungrock," Johnson wrote alongside the video, noting how much he would have liked to share the moment with his father. "I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would've been proud."

In addition to poking fun at the "full mustache," Johnson was rocking when he was 15, the clip included a light-hearted dinner scene between the star and his parents.

"When you dream big the sky's the limit" his dad, played by Joseph Lee Anderson, says in the clip, which inspires 10-year-old Johnson, played by Adrian Groulx, to confidently remark, "I'll have your finest tequila."

After his parents immediately shoot his drink order down, the youngster tries again, saying, "Fine, I'll have a vodka martini."

As his caption continued, Johnson — who launched his own tequila brand, Teremana, last year — couldn't resist joking about his younger self. "Yes, I was clearly kicking puberty's ass at 15yrs old and a tequila tycoon mindset at 10yrs old," he wrote.

Ending the post on a serious note, the former WWE star added, "I can't wait to make you and your families laugh a little and share the life lessons I've learned along the way."

In a fitting tribute to his father, who died last January at the age of 75, Johnson posted a video on Friday, raising a glass of tequila in his honor.

"One year ago today on Jan. 15, I lost my dad. My dad died. He passed away suddenly just like that. I didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him," Johnson said in a video message, sharing that at the time, he was just about to start production on the film Red Notice.

"I'm smiling, looking through my windshield thinking, 'S—man, what do I do? What is my next move?' " he continued. "Right as I was on the cusp of trying to figure out what do I do here, what's the right decision, boom, I hear my dad's voice in my head, which is hey — the show must go on."

"This one's for you, Soulman and you're absolutely right... the show must go one," the father of three wrote alongside the video. "And this toast is also to all of you out there and your loved ones who are no longer with us."

"Let's live with all we got - all our passion, love, ambition, humor, empathy, humanity...all of it. As the show must go on," he added. "See ya down the road, dad."