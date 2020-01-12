Dwayne Johnson Talks Upcoming Show About His Life: 'I Had the Childhood of Forrest Gump'

Image zoom HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: Dwayne Johnson attends the Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" at Dolby Theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

NBC is mining the Rock for more entertainment.

The Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to Young Rock, based on Dwayne Johnson‘s life. The series will track the WWE star-turned-movie star’s formative years, with Johnson slated to appear in every episode of the series.

Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan will oversee the single-camera series and is co-writing the pilot with Jeff Chiang (Fresh Off the Boat). Johnson will serve as an executive producer alongside Khan. Eleven episodes have been ordered.

“Many of you may, or may not have heard, or read over the years that I have talked about this wild, and unpredictable, and quite frankly, unbelievable childhood that I had. My early years, my adolescence, my teenage years. The Young Rock years, I’ve told many, many stories,” Johnson told reporters via FaceTime call. “Again, many of them unbelievable, but all of them true. We’re going to find Young Rock, for example, wreaking havoc in the streets of Hawaii when I was a very young teenager. Getting arrested, seemingly, every single week. Doing a lot of things I shouldn’t have been doing.”

The star added, “The confluence of wild personalities that came in, and out of my life during these times, all these years, are just fascinating. From my heroes; Andre the Giant to Muhammad Ali, to Ronald Reagan, you name it. It was almost as if, like I’ve been told, that I had the childhood of Forrest Gump. Where I was just in and out, and weaved in and out of people in and out of my life that were just unbelievable.”

Johnson already has a relationship with NBC, hosting and executive-producing the competition series The Titan Games, which launched last year.

Johnson, who recently starred in HBO comedy Ballers, hit the big screen again last month in Jumanji: The Next Level. His upcoming film projects include Jungle Cruise and Black Adam.