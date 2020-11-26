Dwayne Johnson's Infamous '90s Fanny Pack Look Becomes Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Balloon in Joke Ad

Dwayne Johnson may never live down this '90s fashion choice.

During a commercial break in the broadcast of the 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, viewers witnessed a laugh-out-loud balloon introduction modeled after Johnson in a faux pre-taped ad voiced by Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. The parade balloon showcased The Rock's infamous fanny pack, turtle neck and jeans look, circa the 1990s. Though the ad wasn't real, it was still amusing.

The playful ad was a teaser for NBC's upcoming series Young Rock, which "follows the wild times of Dwayne as a kid, a teen and a college footballer," said Kotb in the commercial, as Guthrie responded, "Hoda, I can't wait to see what kind of trouble little D.J. got into."

"The fanny pack alone is filled with 50,000 cubic feet of helium," added Guthrie of the imaginary balloon's stats.

"We only know how to do it big. #YoungRock is coming to @NBC, February 2021," an official account for the TV show captioned the ad on Instagram.

Johnson has previously joked about his fanny pack moment, telling PEOPLE back in 2016 — when he was named Sexiest Man Alive — that "it takes a lot of confidence to rock a fanny pack. ... I’m giving a look."

"I’ve got a tissue underneath my elbow because I felt like my turtleneck was expensive," he added of the famous photo. "The funniest thing about this picture is, this is not a joke. I walked out of the house like this. Like: 'Hey baby, this is it, right?' "

Johnson shared first-look photos of Young Rock on Instagram Wednesday, writing: "Can’t wait for all of you to watch our new series. I think you’re gonna like it."