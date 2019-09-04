The Rock to the rescue!

Dwayne Johnson was in the middle of his honeymoon in Hawaii when he got word that good friend Kevin Hart had been injured in a car crash early Sunday. (The wrestler-turned-actor wed longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Aug. 18 in Kauai.)

As it turns out, Hart, 40, was scheduled to be the first guest on Kelly Clarkson‘s syndicated daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show — so Johnson, 47, flew back to Los Angeles early to tape a segment in Hart’s stead on Tuesday.

“What none of you know is that my first guest day was supposed to be actor and comedian Kevin Hart,” Clarkson, 37, says in a sneak peek at Monday’s premiere. “Kevin was seriously injured in a car accident, he’s okay and recovering, but because Kevin couldn’t be here, one of his good friends stepped the heck up. And I love him.”

“He left his honeymoon — this is real, he left his honeymoon, his wife probably hates me — to come here and take Kevin’s place,” the American Idol winner continues. “This is my first guest ever. You know him from his HBO show Ballers, from the Fast and the Furious movies — y’all are freaking out! — and from one of my favorite films, Jumanji. Give it up for Dwayne Johnson, y’all!”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Insisted on Having Time in Her Talk Show Schedule to Take Her Kids to School

With that, Johnson appears onstage as the crowd cheers wildly.

“I think they like you,” Clarkson jokes.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Receives Love from Friends Like Dwayne Johnson After Car Crash — ‘Stay Strong’

Hart and Johnson are longtime pals and have co-starred in a number of movies, including Central Intelligence and two Jumanji films.

“When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends. Tune in this Monday! We had the best time! #greathost #hotcrowd #amazingenergy.”

When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in. I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends 😉🙌🏾. Tune in this Monday! We had the best time! #greathost #hotcrowd #amazingenergy 🤯 https://t.co/DAdkVRd9Dj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 4, 2019

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Hart was injured after his Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road and landed in a ditch off Mulholland Highway in California on Sunday. A source told PEOPLE that the actor, who was a passenger in the car, is recovering after undergoing surgery.

“He’s going to be just fine. He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank God,” his wife Eniko Parrish told TMZ on Monday as she returned to the hospital from a coffee run. “He’s fine, he’s awake.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres Monday in syndication ahead of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on NBC-owned television stations (check local listings).