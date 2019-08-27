Dwayne Johnson's Wife Posts New Family Photo from Wedding as He Shares a Peek at Their Honeymoon

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian had two very special attendees at their Hawaiian nuptials earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Hashian shared a new photo from her big day to Instagram, one that showed her and her new husband in their elegant wedding attire, kissing under the pergola where they said their “I dos.”

The touching moment was sweetened by whom Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, were holding in their arms: their daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 16 months.

Both of the girls were wearing white gowns of their own, their hair pinned back and accented with pink flowers.

Hashian captioned the post by saying she was on “[cloud] 9.”

Johnson and Hashian got married on Aug. 18, in an intimate outdoor ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii — close to where he shot Jungle Cruise, his upcoming adventure film with Emily Blunt.

The couple first met in 2006 while the actor was filming The Game Plan, and started dating in 2007. Johnson was previously married to film producer Dany Garcia for 10 years. The former couple, who share daughter Simone, 18, split amicably in 2007.

News that Johnson and Hashian tied the knot was first announced a day after their wedding, when he shared a gallery of wedding photos to Instagram on Aug. 19.

Photographer Jon Brandon Cruz also posted a picture of the couple cuddling together.

For the ceremony, Johnson opted for a white shirt and white pants by Ralph Lauren Purple Label. Hashian, a singer/music producer, wore a long white Mira Zwillinger lace dress with a low-cut neckline and long train.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” Johnson wrote on Instagram.

After their wedding, Johnson headed to the D23 Expo, where he opened up about his happy day.

“I feel great,” Johnson told Access. “It was a beautiful ceremony and it was phenomenal.”

Noting how important the couple’s privacy was, Johnson added that their wedding was “very quiet.”

“We kept it under wraps,” he said. “Private, which is perfect.”

He also revealed that when the Disney event was over, he’d be hopping on a plane so they could go on their honeymoon.

“She’s waiting, and I fly back to her now and we are going to have a honeymoon,” he told Extra in another interview from the D23 Expo. “It’s going to be great, it’s going to be fantastic.”

That honeymoon appears to be going well.

On Tuesday, Johnson posted a picture with Hashian as the two dined on sushi at the Northside Grill in Hanalei.

Restaurant owners shut down the establishment, Johnson explained on Instagram, so that he and Hashian could have some uninterrupted “honeymoon time.”

Being alone in a public place was strange for Johnson, he said.

“Lil’ kooky things these days in my life that makes this moment wildly surreal,” Johnson wrote. “Been decades (literally since the late 90’s 🤦🏽‍♂️) [since] I was able to sit in the middle of a restaurant undisturbed, eat, have drinks, watch TV’s above the bar and just relax and enjoy company. Hell, I was even able to look down on the roads below and people watch as they walked thru town, in a non creepy, but sorta creepy way of course.”

“I’ll never complain about fame, because the alternative is going back to those $7bucks days, but every once in a blue moon it’s really nice steal a moment in public like this,” he wrote, adding that he was “grateful” to the staff at the Northside Grill for making it happen.