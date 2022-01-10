"It's very sweet to see how much Dobie Gillis meant to a lot of baby boomers, who are always nice when I meet them," Dwayne Hickman said

Actor Dwayne Hickman, Star of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Dead at 87

Dwayne Hickman, widely known and celebrated for his role on The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, has died. He was 87.

A spokesperson for Hickman's family confirmed to The New York Times that he died Sunday in Los Angeles from complications related to Parkinson's disease. Beyond his television credits, Hickman also worked as an executive at CBS, producer and director.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis aired on CBS from 1959 to 1963, starring Hickman as Dobie Gillis, a girl-crazed teenager who yearned for success and luck in love.

The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis Credit: CBS via Getty Images

The show aired for four seasons, and remained popular with Baby Boomers for years after. According to USA Today, even former President Bill Clinton got starstruck when he met Hickman while serving as the governor of Arkansas.

"Oh, my gosh, it's Dobie Gillis! I grew up with you!" Clinton reportedly said when they met.

Speaking to a reporter years later, Hickman said that such sentiments always touched his heart.

"It's very sweet to see how much Dobie Gillis meant to a lot of Baby Boomers, who are always nice when I meet them," he said, per USA Today.

The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis also starred Bob Denver as Dobie's best friend Maynard; the actor went on to star as Willy Gilligan on Gilligan's Island.

Dwayne Hickman Credit: Denver Post via Getty Images

After the hit sitcom wrapped, Hickman appeared in movies including Cat Ballou, How to Stuff a Wild Bikini, Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine and Ski Party, the Associated Press reported.On the small screen, he also acted in The Mod Squad, Love, American Style and Clueless.

As a director at CBS, he supervised M.A.S.H. and Dukes of Hazzard, among others.