Dustin Milligan 'Crammed' Paper Towels into His Armpits to Combat Sweat on Schitt's Creek

Dustin Milligan is opening up about one of the more embarrassing aspects of his time on Schitt's Creek.

The actor, who played lovable veterinarian Ted Mullens on the Canadian sitcom, recently told Buzzfeed that he would often be so sweaty on set that he had to put paper towels under his clothes, or have a crew member blow dry his armpits.

"Here's something fun and completely embarrassing that happened in the first seasons, then, for some reason, it went away," he began. "I'm a human being and that means that I sweat sometimes. There's a lot of scenes in Schitt's Creek where you may not notice this, but I've got paper towels crammed into my armpits."

He continued, "Our lovely costumer on the show would have a hairdryer ready to go, so in-between takes, I'd be standing there getting my armpits blown. I think a lot of people wouldn't have been able to spot any sort of TV movie magic going on there. Definitely desperately avoiding any indication that I'm human and that I perspire."

Milligan, 35, then recalled one particular moment when costar Annie Murphy, who played his love interest Alexis Rose on the show, praised him for having dry armpits for once.

"There was actually a moment on a very hot day outside the motel, Annie turned around and was like, 'I'm so proud of you!' And I was just like, 'What?' Then she pointed to my armpits and said, 'Look at that, they're dry!'" he said, adding that Murphy, 34, "was very supportive."

"I just feel like I run hot," Milligan explained. "There's been takes before where sweat has dripped from my eyebrows, down into my tear duct, and out down my face. Everyone's like, 'Oh my god, I couldn't believe you produced that single tear at that moment! It was so beautiful.' Yes, single tear. Of course. I'm a good actor! Not sweaty."

Schitt's creek Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sweaty tendencies aside, Milligan also discussed what it was like to work with iconic father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, who co-created Schitt's Creek, and fellow costar Catherine O'Hara.

"I sort of knew Dan, but the idea of getting to work with Eugene — and, of course, Catherine — was just such an obvious yes!" the 90210 alum said. "It's just lovely to know that Eugene is just this normal — well, not normal ... a very, very nuanced man in a charming and hilarious way. He's just so kind and generous, while we're rolling and in-between takes."