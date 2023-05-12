Dustin Lynch Says He 'Would Be Totally Down' to Join 'Yellowstone' Universe

Dustin Lynch has expressed interest in joining the neo-Western drama Yellowstone!

The 37-year-old country star told ET at Thursday's Academy of Country Music Awards that he would be pleased to join the franchise — like fellow country singer and series' season 5 star Lainey Wilson.

"I would be totally down. Absolutely, yes," Lynch said. "I grew up on a horse, so I'm comfortable in that situation for sure. I can farm a little bit."

Lynch's statement came as the singer was nominated for his first ACM Award in his career. His single, "Thinking 'Bout You," featuring MacKenzie Porter was nominated for Music Event of the Year.

Although HARDY and Lainey Wilson's "Wait in the Truck" took home the award, Lynch told ET how he is still "so grateful. It's really cool — 'Thinking 'Bout You' has changed my life and MacKenzie's."

"To have a nomination is such a great tip of the hat from the industry," he said. "We're so pumped."

Yellowstone — which will reportedly conclude following its next installment, will air in November on Paramount Network (pending the length of the current writers' strike). However, the show will also go on, as the studio has ordered yet another sequel in the Taylor Sheridan-created franchise to debut in December.

Casting has not been announced for the new series, although it was rumored that the network conversed with Matthew McConaughey for a potential Dutton-centric spinoff. ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy addressed the speculation in April, telling The Hollywood Reporter they're moving forward with the McConaughey-led series.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock.