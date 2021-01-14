Dustin Diamond was hospitalized over the weekend after experiencing pain throughout his body

Saved by the Bell's Dustin Diamond Has Cancer: 'He's in a Lot of Pain'

Following news of his hospitalization earlier this week, Diamond's team confirmed the actor's diagnosis on Thursday.

"We can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," the actor's rep tells PEOPLE. "It's very serious, though we are still waiting for more details, which we will have shortly."

"He's in a lot of pain," the rep adds.

Diamond's rep told Entertainment Weekly that the star is "undergoing chemo" for cancer and will remain at the hospital for "at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home."

"By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable," the rep told the outlet, adding that when he first arrived at the hospital, Diamond was "was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired."

"On top of all this," his rep said, "he also has shingles, so he's been in a lot of pain."

Diamond's team announced his diagnosis earlier in the day on Thursday with a statement on his Facebook page.

"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer," the statement said. "Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made."

"We ask everyone to respect Dustin's privacy during this difficult time," his team added. "All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that the actor had been hospitalized with a then-unknown illness.

"Dustin is in the hospital and the medical teams are doing tests to find out more," a rep for Diamond said at the time. "Everyone is hoping for a speedy recovery."

According to TMZ, Diamond was admitted to a hospital in Florida over the weekend after experiencing pain all over his body.

Diamond is best known for playing the role of Screech in the 1990s teen sitcom Saved by the Bell. Though the show has made a comeback with the recent reboot on NBC's Peacock, Diamond was not involved in the new series.

The actor, the only one of the six core cast members to not appear in some capacity in the revival, spoke to TMZ about his absence in February.