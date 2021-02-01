Following the controversy, the actor joined the cast of Celebrity Fit Club, appearing on seasons 5 and 6 between 2007 and 2008. He started at 217 lbs. and by the time he left, was down to 194 lbs. His tenure was not without drama, though — including fights with his trainer. In a 2014 interview with the Associated Press, he said the reality show combined with the sex tape "was really the one-to-three punch of being the bad boy, not the squeaky-clean Screeh you remember."

"On one hand, [it] helped because it did break that image," he continued. "But in retrospect, I kind of wish I hadn't gone exactly that route. But there's no instruction book for any of this. You don't know what's going to work. You have to take that gamble. I wanted to rattle the cage, but I didn't think that it would rattle so much."

Diamond's next shot at enduring fame was on the U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother 12. He was evicted 16 days in.