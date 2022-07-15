The latest Lego Ideas display features Jim, Pam, Michael, Dwight and all the characters of The Office, as well as a Lego brick replica of the Dunder Mifflin office

The Office Gets an Official Lego Set — Complete with These Incredible Dunder Mifflin Details

What do you get for the "World's Best Boss" when a monogrammed mug just won't cut it? How about this Lego set that recreates the set of The Office?

Nearly 10 years after the hit NBC series ended, Lego has immortalized Jim, Pam, Michael, Dwight and the whole Dunder Mifflin gang in brick thanks to their brand new 1,164-piece Office building kit.

Available now for pre-order exclusively at Walmart, the set retails for $120 and will officially hit stores on Oct. 1.

It features a complete Lego replica of the Scranton, Pa. offices of Dunder Mifflin, including Michael's private office and the break room (Fingers crossed for an expansion pack that features the annex and the warehouse space).

There's also a slew of memorable moments from the show's nine-season run, including Kevin's pot of chili, a stapler in gelatin, Jim's teapot, Pam's engagement ring, a Dundie trophy and a "World's Best Boss" mug (among many, many others).

The Office Lego Set Credit: Lego

Of course, this isn't the first TV show to get an official Lego set. The beloved toy brand has previously made sets for other NBC Must-See-TV shows, like Seinfeld and Friends.

The Office set come from designer Jaijai Lewis, who submitted the idea via the Lego Ideas website. It went on to reach the required 10,000 votes from fans to send it to be considered for production.

"I worked on this project for nearly seven years," Lewis said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "I used behind-the scenes photos, set blueprints and re-watched the show as references for my designs. It was a lot of fun to recreate classic moments from the show over the years."

The Office Lego Set Credit: Lego

He went on to explain that the biggest change made to it over the years involved "rescaling it to make the set smaller while keeping so many characters."

Ultimately, the comedy is something that's meant a lot to Lewis, he explained. "For me, it's a show I go to for comfort," said Lewis. "It's hilarious, relatable and heartwarming."

The Office Lego Set Credit: Lego

Husband and wife design duo Laura and Chris Perron wound up creating the final version.

"This project let me combine three things I love: my husband (Chris), The Office and Lego bricks!" said Laura in a statement, THR reported. "We're huge fans of the show and worked out a lot of the references and jokes in the model over dinner conversations at home. I'm really happy with how the reception desk turned out — its curve is very iconic, and we wanted to get it just right."

"Jaijai did a great job refining the scope and scale of the model, and we created the final layout and structure to capture as many iconic angles as possible," Chris added. "It was special being able to co-design this set with my wife, Laura; we felt we could play up the Jim and Pam dynamic. We didn't want to hold back on references, so there are extra stickers and accessories to recreate your favorite moments."

The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013. An American remake of British workplace mockumentary sitcom, the show followed the misadventures of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees in Scranton.

U.S. Office creator Greg Daniels has said that a revival is "probably more likely" now that the original series is available on NBC's Peacock app, but there are "no plans" yet. NBCU content chief Susan Rovner has said that the network is "standing by" for whenever Daniels, 58, is ready for a reboot.