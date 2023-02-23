'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Mourns Death of His Wife Alicia: 'Hug Those You Love Tight'

John Schneider is mourning the death of his wife, Alicia Allain.

The Dukes of Hazzard star, 62, shared a post on Facebook Wednesday, reacting to the loss of his wife — who died at home surrounded by family a day prior, per an online obituary. She was 53.

"My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus," Schneider captioned a photograph of himself and Allain, as well as an image of the pair holding hands with their wedding bands prominently displayed.

"Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions," he continued, then asking his followers, "If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below."

"Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel," Schneider added. "We always did."

Schneider and Allain wed on Sept. 25, 2019, in an intimate ceremony in the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana.

The actor was previously married to Tawny Little from 1983 to 1986 and Elvira "Elly" Schneider from 1993 to 2019. He and Elly share three children together — son Chasen and daughters Karis and Leah.

Allain, meanwhile, was married to Patrick Dollard from 1994 to 1999, and they share one child together, daughter Jessica Ann.

Though an official cause of death was not revealed, Schneider had previously opened up about his wife's struggles with breast cancer during a prior Fox & Friends appearance.

At the time, Allain detailed that she was "diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer," with Schneider adding, "She was three years into a five-year shelf life."

Allain chose to battle her cancer with a holistic approach, telling Fox & Friends, "I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take. I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. I really got into a really rigid regime."

In another Facebook post after his wife's death, Schneider shared a sweet video of the pair dancing together.

"A beautiful moment caught," the actor captioned the footage, which was accompanied by a country tune in the background.

Schneider's Dukes of Hazzard costar Tom Wopat also paid tribute to Allain on Facebook, sharing a photograph of the couple with a heartfelt caption.

"I've just gotten word that John Schneider's wife, Alicia, passed away today…." he wrote. "I didn't get any details, but I don't need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John's dealing with."

"My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation," Wopat, 71, added. "Alicia was a force in his life and career, and she will be missed…."