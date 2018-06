The Duggar Sisters' Sweetest Baby Bump Moments

A girl! The Counting On star and her husband learned the sex of their baby through a relay race completed by friends and family in Laredo, Texas, they told PEOPLE exclusively in April 2018.

The captain of the first team to finish the race had the honor of flipping the switch on a “Baby” neon light, revealing the sex, and Jinger and Jeremy sprayed everyone with pink silly string.

“We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love,” the couple told PEOPLE.