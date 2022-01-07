Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann announced their engagement on Thursday, less than three months after going public with their relationship

Duggar Family Reacts to Jeremiah Duggar's Engagement to Hannah Wissmann: 'So Happy for These Two'

Jeremiah Duggar's family is wishing him well after he announced his engagement to Hannah Wissman.

Jeremiah, 23, and Hannah, 26, shared the news on their respective Instagram pages Thursday, alongside photos of Jeremiah popping the question.

His parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, reshared Jeremiah's post on their family account, writing, "Congratulations @jerduggar and @hannahwissman!"

Jeremiah's older sister Jana Duggar issued her congratulations on her Instagram Story as well as in the comments under his post. "Congratulations!!" she wrote. "So excited for you both! 😍."

"So happy for these two!!" Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar, Jeremiah's twin brother, added on his own Story.

Duggar family reacts to Jeremiah's engagement Credit: duggar family/ instagram

Duggar family reacts to Jeremiah's engagement Credit: jed duggar/ instagram

In his initial post announcing the engagement, Jeremiah specifically thanked Jed and his wife Katey Nakatsu Duggar for helping make the day special.

"She said YES!!!!" the 19 Kids and Counting alum began in his caption. "Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can't even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!"

Jeremiah continued, "Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!! The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special," he wrote.

Wissmann also posted a series of pictures from the day, including one close-up of her engagement ring.

"YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!" her caption read. "Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!"

Duggar family reacts to Jeremiah's engagement Credit: jana duggar/ instagram

"A huge thank you to each person who made it the most special evening ever!!" Wissmann added. "My fiancé, my family and Jed & Katey totally surprised me with all of my favorite things. It was perfect!!"

Duggar first announced that Hannah was his girlfriend in October, writing on Instagram that he had "never been so happy."

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!" he captioned his announcement. "We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."