Amy Duggar and More Family Members React After Josh Duggar Is Found Guilty in Child Porn Case

Josh Duggar's family is reacting to the news that he was found guilty by the jury in his child sexual abuse material case.

After the verdict was announced, Amy Duggar King — who is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's niece and made appearances on TLC — praised the jury's decision to convict and said her thoughts are with the victims.

"May the juror's and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them. May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them. May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time," she wrote on Twitter.

Derick Dillard, who was present in the courtroom when the verdict was read, told PEOPLE why he and wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Josh's younger sister, had attended some parts of the trial. (Jill, 30, appeared at Wednesday's proceeding but was not present for the verdict on Thursday).

"We just wanted to, among other things, see the facts for ourselves," he said, adding, "America is the best country to get justice."

josh duggar Josh Duggar | Credit: Kris Connor/Getty

Josh, 33, was arrested in April and pleaded not guilty to the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

The reality star, who previously faced a child molestation scandal related to his conduct as a teenager, was accused of downloading files depicting child sexual abuse on May 14, 15 and 16 of 2019 on the computer at his then-workplace, a used car lot in Arkansas.

Several of his family members appeared in court at various points during his 7-day trial, including his wife Anna, dad Jim Bob and siblings Jill, Justin, Jessa and Joy-Anna. Joy-Anna's husband Austin Forsyth also attended.

During the trial, both the defense and prosecution relied on expert witnesses to argue their respective cases to the jury, most notably the Department of Justice's James Fottrell, a top government analyst called by the prosecution, and Phoenix-based private examiner Michele Bush, called by the defense.

Fottrell told the jury that he found evidence or remnants of dozens — if not more than 100 — images of child sexual abuse material, as well as several videos, on a partitioned part of the hard drive on Josh's computer.

The defense, however, tried to prove that other people could have accessed the computer. In her testimony, Bush theorized that the criminal activity on the computer may have been a "hit and run" job, in which a hacker gained undetected remote access to a computer and then vanished after a window of time

Following the guilty verdict, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines after his conviction on both counts — though, because possession is a lesser included offense, he will only be sentenced for the receipt crime.

His sentencing is expected in four months but a date hasn't been scheduled pending a pre-sentence investigation.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.