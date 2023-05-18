Duggar Family — and Their Religion — Exposed in Explosive Prime Video Docuseries Featuring Jill and Amy (Exclusive)

The dark side of the infamous Duggar family is set to be exposed in an explosive new Prime Video docuseries — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look.

The limited series, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, aims to go beneath the surface as it explores the wholesome family's troubling ties to a radical religious organization, the Institute in Basic Life Principles. In doing so, it unveils how the organization has shaped — and negatively impacted — the once-beloved TLC brood, which has since experienced a series of controversial scandals.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the first trailer, a man claims: "World domination was the goal."

"The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity," a woman then alleges. "They're something entirely different."

The trailer eventually teases Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Derick Dillard and Amy (Duggar) King's involvement.

"There's a story that's going to be told," Jill, 31, says. "And I would rather be the one telling it."

Prime Video

Thinking back to her upbringing, Jill adds of her family: "We were part of IBLP as early as I can remember."

More accusations fly throughout the trailer, as one man alleges that IBLP founder Bill Gothard "turned every father into a cult leader and every home into an island."

Prime Video

At one point, a lady equates her experience within the organization to Hulu's acclaimed Handmaid's Tale series, which sees women being subjugated in extreme ways.

Another woman alleges that "the institute raises little predators." Following that, a news announcer speaks about the Duggars's "dark family secret" involving Jill's brother, Josh Duggar.

Prime Video

The 35-year-old was found guilty in December 2021 of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography. Before that, Josh admitted in a police report that he molested four Jane Does when he was between the ages of 12 and 15. Two of the victims that came forward were his sisters Jill and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald.

"It's like the epitome of evil," a woman says. "It breaks my heart to think about the girls."

Despite the insidiousness within the family, the docuseries declares that "this is much bigger than the Duggars."

Kris Connor/Getty

Another woman alleges that IBLP is "playing the long game" in hopes of getting kids within the devoted base "training in political engagement" to get them prominent roles in office. (As some may recall, Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives and later had several unsuccessful attempts seeking higher office.)

"The shiny, happy images is the sugar, and we're all high on it," a different woman says. "They were just deceiving us all."

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premieres June 2 on Prime Video.