From recreational flying to a romantic airport hangar proposal, the Duggar family has a love for all things aviation.

Since Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, along with their 19 children, were first introduced to audiences across America when 19 Kids and Counting premiered on TLC in 2008, it’s been no secret that the family enjoys all things airplanes — everything from smaller, private aircraft to large planes.

Last year, in July 2018, John David Duggar proposed to his now-wife Abbie Duggar in an airplane hangar in front of a sign that read “Abbie, Will You Marry Me?”

“Looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together! #engaged,” the couple shared on Instagram alongside photos of the proposal.

Leading up to their proposal, the couple spent time together flying, with John David at the wheel. “Exploring cloud nine 🙂” they captioned a date photo just days before John David popped the question.

Months later, when the couple said “I do,” they posed in front of a plane on the tarmac.

“Happy Thanksgiving! We are so grateful for what the Lord has done in our lives over the past year, and are looking forward to what He has in store for our future together! #happilymarried,” they captioned a wedding shot in November.

And when it came time for the newlyweds to say goodbye to their guests, the couple even left their reception in the small private plane!

This year, to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple, the pair took their love high up in the sky. “Our very first time to have a sweetheart on Valentine’s Day! 🥰❤️😍” they captioned smiling photos of themselves while sitting at the cockpit in February.

Jim Bob and Michelle seem to have instilled an appreciation for aviation into their children and grandchildren starting from a young age.

Last summer, multiple Duggar kids visited the Oshkosh Airshow, where they checked out a variety of aircraft.

“So much to see and do at Oshkosh Airshow 2018!” the Duggars captioned a photo on Instagram from their day at the show.

Throughout the years, the family has frequently shared snapshots from their times checking out various airplanes together.

The couple has also shared photo of the family on-board larger planes, including multiple members en route to visit daughter Jill (Duggar) Dillard when she was living in Central America.

“Headed to Central America to see our sweet Jill for her birthday tomorrow,” they captioned a photo in May 2016. “This momma is so excited!”

“Flying & Phase 10! #19kids,” the family captioned a photo of sisters Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and Jana Duggar playing cards on a plane in January 2015.

In December 2017, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth shared a photo of them in a small plane traveling to Mississippi.

“Heading down to Mississippi for a wedding!✈️👰🏼,” they wrote alongside the image.

No doubt, as the family continues to expand, more aviation fans will continue to be raised.

This year, the Duggar and Seewald families will be welcoming a new member: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald‘s third baby!

At the end of January, the Counting On star shared sonogram photos to Instagram, less than a month after announcing her pregnancy.

“We were so happy to finally get to see #BabySeewald3! Looks like this little one will have the same nose as the others,” she captioned the photo.

Jessa Seewald, Ben Seewald and their sons Henry and Spurgeon TLC/duggarfamily.com

Jessa, 26, and Ben announced the pregnancy exclusively with PEOPLE on Jan. 9.

The couple — who wed in November 2015 in front of about 1,000 guests — are already parents to sons Spurgeon Elliot, 3, and Henry Wilberforce, 2.

“We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a baby, due late this Spring!” Jessa told PEOPLE in a statement. “From the day we found out we were expecting, we both guessed boy, and if our predictions are right then we already have a ton the clothing and accessories ready to pass down! At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl — though we’ve joked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.