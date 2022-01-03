Duggar Family Hosts Annual New Year's Eve Party After Josh Duggar's Child Porn Conviction

The Duggar family previously got together to celebrate Christmas, weeks after Josh Duggar was found guilty of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material

The Duggars welcomed in the new year together.

On Saturday, Jana Duggar shared a video of her family's annual New Year's Eve party the night prior. The clip included many of her siblings, in-laws and nieces and nephews, as well as parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

"Happy New Years! 🎊" Jana, 31, captioned the post, adding the hashtags "#annualnewyearseveparty" and "#familyandfriends."

The next day, Jana posted a more personal reflection for the new year, sharing her resolutions with her followers.

"Now that we are officially in 2022, I know I'm not alone when it comes to working on some goals to achieve throughout the year!" she wrote. "I have come to the sad decision that I should avoid frequenting the McDonalds drive-through quite as often as I did in 2021 (fries will be my downfall!!). 😆🍟 I also need to drink more water. Not sure why that one is so difficult, but it is for me! Another one of my goals is to read through the whole Bible by the end of the year."

Jana's younger sister Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth also celebrated 2022 on her Instagram page, posting two photos of her with husband Austin Forsyth and their two children, 3½-year-old son Gideon and 16-month-old daughter Evelyn Mae.

"Welcome 2022 & Happy New Year!!" the caption read. "Love, Austin, Joy, Gideon & Evelyn Forsyth."

Sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard commented on the sweet post, writing "Aww! 💞."

The past year was fraught for the Duggar family, as eldest child Josh Duggar was arrested for possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material back in March. Though he pleaded not guilty, the reality star was ultimately convicted on the charges and is currently facing up to 20 years of imprisonment and $250,000 in fines.

Josh, who previously admitted to multiple incidents of molesting minors when he was a teenager, is expected to receive his sentencing in about three months, but a date hasn't yet been scheduled.

One day after his guilty verdict was read out in court, news broke that Josh's younger sister Jana Duggar had faced her own legal woes in 2021.

According to a Washington County court document obtained by PEOPLE, Jana received a citation for endangering the welfare of a minor on Sept. 9, and has since pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She later spoke about the situation on her Instagram Story, sharing that "it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment."

"I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police," Jana wrote. "This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed."

TLC also canceled the Duggar family's reality series, Counting On, this year. In their statement, the network said it felt it was "important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," alluding to Josh's case.