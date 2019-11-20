Image zoom SplashNews.com. inset: Getty Images

The Duggar family home was reportedly raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents last week amid an “ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

“[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation,” a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) spokesperson told KNWA about the Duggars’ home in Tontitown, Arkansas, which was featured on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting.

According to the outlet, HSI did not disclose the reason for the raid and the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas would not comment on the case.

A rep for the Duggar family denied the report to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE is out to the Department of Homeland Security and TLC for comment.

Duggar son Jedidiah Duggar, who recently announced he is running for Arkansas State Representative as a conservative, said he was “unaware” about the investigation.

“I don’t live there, and I am not aware of any investigation,” Jed, 20, told the outlet.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar first introduced their family to TLC audiences on 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled in the wake of eldest son Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal in 2015.

Following the scandal, the Duggar kids returned to the network with spinoff Counting On, focused primarily on the eldest siblings.

Currently, Josh is in the middle of a real estate lawsuit. In September, KARK.com reported that a three-day jury trial is set for Josh, who is “accused of fraud and is being sued for ‘quiet title’ and breaching a contract, according to court records.” The trial reportedly begins April 27, 2020.