'Be Joyfully Available for Him ... Even Though You May Be Exhausted and Big Pregnant': The Duggar Family's Most Candid Sex Tips

Once the kids are away, the real games can begin! A few weeks after sharing her tips on how to keep “the fire in your marriage” alive, Jill Duggar Dillard put her tricks into action while celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Derick Dillard.

The couple left their two sons with Derick’s parents before heading out on a romantic getaway at a bed and breakfast in Branson, Missouri, where they saw a concert and enjoyed an “amazing dinner” before retiring to their room to play some seduction games.

The mom of two shared a black-and-white photo to Instagram of their sexy setup, which featured the Kama Sutra (a guide to lovemaking), a massage oil candle, Skittles and a “Bedroom Edition” game scorecard. She encouraged her fans to check out the Dating Divas Instagram account, which she said offers “lots of fun, clean, date/marriage tips and ideas!”