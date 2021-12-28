Jana Duggar Shares How Her Family Celebrated Christmas After Brother Josh's Child Porn Conviction

The Duggars gathered to celebrate Christmas, less than a month after eldest son Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Jana Duggar documented the celebration on her Instagram page, posting a series of videos showing the 19 Kids and Counting alums opening gifts, eating and playing music together. Josh's wife Anna and their seven children did not appear in any of the clips.

Jana, 31, began her series of posts with a video of the house decked out on Christmas Eve, showing off the tree, table settings and other festive touches. "'Twas the night before Christmas…" she wrote in the caption.

Subsequent posts from Christmas Day documented the gift exchange and a food buffet, and the final one showed some of her siblings picking up their old instruments for a family rendition of "Jingle Bells."

"We're all a little rusty, but had fun trying to play together! 🥰," the caption read.

In her posts, Jana tagged siblings Jed, John, Jason, James, Joseph and Joy-Anna, as well as Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald.

Older brother Josh, who previously admitted to multiple incidents of molesting minors when he was a teenager, is currently facing up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines. His sentencing is expected in four months, but a date hasn't been scheduled, pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Months before the eight-day trial began, a source told PEOPLE that the charges against Josh, 33, were fracturing the unity of the once tight-knit family.

"They aren't as close as they once were because of all of Josh's legal drama," the source said at the time. "It's creating a lot of stress on them — although the majority of the family is acting like nothing has happened."

Their parents Jim Bob and Michelle also shared a statement, writing, "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."

Just one day after the verdict was served, news broke that Jana has also had her own recent legal troubles.

According to a Washington County court document obtained by PEOPLE, Jana, 31, received a citation for endangering the welfare of a minor on Sept. 9, and has since pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Jana later spoke about the situation on her Instagram Story, sharing that "it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment."